Delhi: Sheila Dikshit, Congress working presidents to chalk out Assembly poll plan

Gearing up for next year’s Assembly polls, Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit has called a meeting of the three working presidents Friday to chalk out the party’s gameplan. While AAP and BJP have already begun canvassing, this is the first time that Congress leaders will meet to discuss issues for the state elections.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the party stood second in five out of seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and its overall vote share improved from the 2014 polls. In the 2015 Assembly elections, the party failed to win a single seat in Delhi.

“The elections may happen early in Delhi and we need to be prepared. The meeting has been called to talk about the issues and agenda for the polls. In the next few days, party leaders will talk about the AAP’s false promises on electricity, water, and other issues,” said a senior party leader.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari have increased their public presence in the last few days.

However, the Congress state unit is facing internal strife, with party leaders divided over a five-member committee formed by Dikshit to assess the reasons behind its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

The committee — comprising ex-MP Parvez Hashmi, former Delhi ministers Dr A K Walia and Dr Yoganand Shastri, AICC national spokesperson Pawan Khera, and ex-MLA Jai Kishan — was asked to submit its report to Dikshit within 10 days.

The meetings called by the committee have been attended only by two candidates and several district presidents, with top leaders giving it a miss.