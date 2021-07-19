Delhi: 2 sharpshooters arrested following shootout at Chattarpur

The accused are a part of a gang operated by Kapil Sangwan from Dubai. (Representational Photo)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested two alleged sharpshooters from a local gang after a brief exchange of fire at Chattarpur area on Sunday.

Police said the accused were targeting a businessman in South Delhi and were trying to extort Rs 1 crore from him. They were allegedly on their way to collect the money when the police caught them.

The accused, Pawan (21) and Manjeet Singh (21), work for Kapil Sangwan, one of Delhi’s “most-wanted gangsters”, who is involved in several cases of murder and other crimes under the MCOCA, police said. Sangwan had jumped parole last year and fled to Dubai. Police claim he operates his gang from there.

On July 6, a member of the gang had called a businessman, threatened him and demanded Rs 1 crore, police informed, adding that a case was registered at Hauz Khas police station over the matter.

A team of the Special Cell, under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, received information that members of the same gang would come to Chattarpur and threaten the businessman to pay up.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said a team was deployed near Satbari Village in Chattarpur. “The accused were identified but on seeing the police team, they tried to flee. When the police tried chasing them and asked them to surrender, they fired multiple bullets at our team. Our team retaliated. Pawan was shot in the leg and Manjeet was overpowered.”

During interrogation, Pawan told the police that he worked on the directions of Sangwan and was asked to call the businessman and pose as Vikas Lagarpuriya, another absconding gangster.