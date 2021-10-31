Delhi: Shanties collapse at under-construction mall in Chandni Chowk, worker missing

Two persons sustained injuries while a construction worker is believed to be missing after several shanties at an under-construction mall in Chandni Chowk collapsed on Sunday morning. The incident took place at the upcoming Omaxe Shopping Mall, where construction work has been going on for the last few months.

Four teams of the Delhi Fire Services and police continued the search operation late till Sunday night. The site is being dug up using cranes to look for others who might be trapped under the debris.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said they received a call around 10.55 am about a house collapse at the Omaxe shopping mall near Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. “We rushed with four fire tenders and found that the mall is under construction. Eyewitnesses told us that a worker was trapped under the debris. Our teams are looking for the man,” said Garg.

Two men were immediately pulled out of the debris and sent to a hospital for treatment. Police said they sustained minor injuries and were discharged later.

Police said small shanties were built close to the mall site for workers, which collapsed after a suspected cave-in during work.

Local authorities said a wall around the parking space was being removed when the houses collapsed. An investigation will be conducted in the matter, police said.