Stone-pelting, rioting in northwest Delhi; 27 held, say police

Tension gripped Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area late Wednesday night after hundreds of residents started quarrelling and pelting stones at each other and the police, leaving 8 police personnel injured, police said on Thursday. More than 27 people were booked for rioting after an argument escalated and residents threw bottles, attacked police personnel and police vehicles, and disrupted traffic movement in the area.

According to the police, the incident took place at Prem Bari Pul in Northwest Delhi. Clashes broke out after a man fought with 2-3 local boys over drugs, police said. Within minutes, both parties allegedly called the residents they knew, who then started raising slogans and fighting, blocking the roads.

Videos of the incident show a group of young men and boys running on the main road and stopping cars. Police personnel are seen trying to control the crowd and disperse them. Other videos show men pelting stones and police chasing them with lathis.

A call about the quarrel was made around 10.30 pm by a patrolling officer who saw the large gathering. In the meantime, local residents also made a PCR call about traffic jams.

“Local police from Shalimar Bagh police station and nearby police stations were rushed to the spot. District reserve staff and police force from all police stations were mobilised. An enquiry revealed that a 23-year-old local Santosh got into a fight with 2-3 boys who were allegedly consuming drugs. Santosh then called residents from his locality who were part of the gathering that stopped traffic movement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

According to the police, the aggressive crowd raised slogans, stopped traffic movement and sat on the main road. Around 200 people had gathered by midnight, police said.

“When the police tried to remove them from the roads, some of the miscreants resorted to stone-pelting and also threw bottles on passersby and police personnel. They also tried to light fire to a traffic motorcycle but the fire was immediately doused. They broke the glass of 3-4 police vehicles,” DCP Rangnani added.

Police said they controlled the crowd after “mild use of force” and lathi-charge. Santosh and eight policemen who were injured were taken to the hospital. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections of rioting, causing hurt, attempted murder and assaulting policemen and sections of Damage to Public Property Act.