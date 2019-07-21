Delhi: Shakur Basti residents to get solar power

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a scheme to provide solar power to Shakur Basti in Pitampura Saturday, under the Mukhyamantri Solar Power Yojana. This comes nine months after the launch of its second phase in October 2018.

The event, organised by Tata Power-DDL, saw RWAs from various societies in Shakur Basti who expressed eagerness to reduce the cost of electricity expenditures.

“The company will put up the panels and maintain it for 25 years. You’ll get 24/7 discounted electricity of Rs 3 per unit at zero capital and maintenance cost, of which Rs 2 per unit will be given by the government. We hope all societies get it done,” said Jain.

G G Mor, RWA president of Neelambara apartments in Sainik Vihar, who was present at the event, said: “We are very interested in solar energy… we want to know more on how long it will run, and the subsidies.”

The scheme proposes to derive 35 KW of energy from solar rooftop panels in domestic centres, at the rate of Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, housing societies, institutional and social sector in IPGCL scheme.

Sanjay Bangra, CEO, Tata Power DDL said, “Delhi’s power demand is the highest in India per person. By putting 1 KW plant on rooftops, the cost can come down by one-fourth.”