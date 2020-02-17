Delhi: Protesters set out to meet Amit Shah, stopped by police

A model India Gate at Shaheen Bagh. The inscription reads: “In sacred memory of the deceased Indian revolutionaries who fell to the atrocities of the state during the anti-CAA protests all over India. Honoured in Shaheen Bagh.” (Express photo by Seema Chishti) A model India Gate at Shaheen Bagh. The inscription reads: “In sacred memory of the deceased Indian revolutionaries who fell to the atrocities of the state during the anti-CAA protests all over India. Honoured in Shaheen Bagh.” (Express photo by Seema Chishti)

Shouting slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protesters at Shaheen Bagh, led by the dadis, marched towards the police barricades Sunday and said they are going to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Police, however, requested them to first get permission from authorities.

Senior officers from the South and South East districts, and eight groups of paramilitary forces with anti-riot gear, stopped the march at Shaheen Bagh T-point.

R P Meena, DCP (South East) said, “At 3 am Sunday, we received an application from one of the protesters that they want to march to the Home Minister’s residence at 2 pm on Sunday. After they gathered near the ground, we spoke to them. There are many groups here, we are negotiating with them and hopefully they will disperse peacefully. Since protesters haven’t sought any appointment from officials to meet the Home Minister, we can’t allow them to march. If a small group or delegation is willing to take permission, we can help .”

He added that adequate security arrangements have been made at the spot.

The protest entered its second month on February 15. Incidentally, Shah, at a Times Now summit last week, had said he was open to discussions with anyone, including protesters at Shaheen Bagh, but that any conversation would take place on merit. “I want to say that they (Shaheen Bagh protesters) should ask for time from my office. Within three days I will give time. I have said anyone I will meet, but nobody wants to discuss. A discussion will have to be done on merits,” he had said.

“We want to meet the Home Minister and put forth our view of his ‘unconstitutional’ law…,” said Amir, one of the protesters.

Shaheen Kausar (56), another protester, said, “Police should help us and let us march to his residence. We want some answers from the government… only the Home Minister can help us.”

Meena said, “It wasn’t possible for them to march from Shaheen Bagh to Shah’s residence. To arrange a meeting, we have sent their application to DCP, New Delhi, who then transferred it to the Police HQ. Officials at the HQ will take a final call.”

