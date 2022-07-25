Two Kanwariyas injured after being hit by bus in Delhi’s Shahdara

July 25, 2022 10:13:34 am
Two Kanwariyas were injured after being hit by a bus in Delhi’s Shahdara while they were on the way to Haridwar, said the police Monday. They added that the driver, identified as Sompal, has been taken into custody.
The injured pilgrims have been identified as Mayapuri residents Rohit, 22, and his nephew Golu, 12. Rohit works with the Civil Defence.
R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “The Kanwariyas were struck on the Shahdara flyover by a UP Roadways bus which was travelling to ISBT. They were then taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, where they are under treatment for their injuries.”
Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva to places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar, to fetch the holy waters from the Ganga.
