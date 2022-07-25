scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Two Kanwariyas injured after being hit by bus in Delhi’s Shahdara

“The Kanwariyas were struck on the Shahdara flyover by a UP Roadways bus which was travelling to ISBT," DCP (Shahdara) said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:13:34 am
kanwar yatraKanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva. (Representational photo/ File)

Two Kanwariyas were injured after being hit by a bus in Delhi’s Shahdara while they were on the way to Haridwar, said the police Monday. They added that the driver, identified as Sompal, has been taken into custody.

The injured pilgrims have been identified as Mayapuri residents Rohit, 22, and his nephew Golu, 12. Rohit works with the Civil Defence.

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “The Kanwariyas were struck on the Shahdara flyover by a UP Roadways bus which was travelling to ISBT. They were then taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, where they are under treatment for their injuries.”

More from Delhi

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva to places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar, to fetch the holy waters from the Ganga.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement