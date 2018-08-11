Delhi: Shades of blue for city’s SWAT teams

The all-women SWAT unit demonstrates techniques to tackle terrorists, Friday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The all-women SWAT unit demonstrates techniques to tackle terrorists, Friday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Commandos of the Delhi Police Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit will soon be seen sporting a new uniform — in a dark shade of blue.

On Friday, 36 women commandos of the anti-terror unit wore the new uniform during the inauguration of a new office of DCP (southwest) and a residential complex in Delhi Cantt police station. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was invited for the event.

Police said the uniform was designed by fashion designer Ashish Soni, while the colour and pattern was picked by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav told The Indian Express that “the pattern of the new uniform will help differentiate the commandos from other policemen during special operations”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said Delhi Police requires more personnel and a proposal for recruitment for more than 4,000 posts is being considered. The Home Ministry has already sanctioned recruitment of 3,149 personnel. Singh also lauded the force for bringing down heinous crimes.

At the event, the all-women SWAT unit demonstrated techniques to tackle terrorists. The unit, which makes up the sixth SWAT team, will be deployed on the ground for Independence Day security, said an officer.

