Delhi sexual assault on minor: Accused held in 2006 for murder, released for ‘good behaviour’

A 12-year-old was allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted by a man in Delhi A 12-year-old was allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted by a man in Delhi

The 33-year-old man arrested for brutalising and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl inside her house in Delhi had been arrested in 2006 for killing a 29-year-old woman after breaking into her home in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri. The man, Krishan Kumar, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2006 case, but was released in 2014 on grounds of “good behaviour”.

In the present case, the accused was allegedly attempting a burglary when the 12-year-old resisted and he allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted her. Police said he assumed the girl was dead and left with Rs 200 that he found in the house. According to the police dossier, the accused, a resident of Mangolpuri, is a school dropout and has two elder brothers.

“After dropping out of school, he started working in a plastic factory, turned alcoholic over time and started committing thefts. In 2006, when he and an associate broke into a house, the woman of the house tried to raise an alarm. The accused started hitting her with a brick. She tried to resist, and he got more aggressive and killed her,” a senior police officer said, adding he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime and started working with the kitchen staff of Tihar jail.

“In 2014, he was released on the basis of good behaviour. He came out and found that his parents had disowned him. He started working in a factory. In 2016, he was arrested for theft from Paschim Vihar. He was sent to jail, but came out on bail after four months. After some months, he was arrested in a case of attempt to murder against his cousin, but the cousin later turned hostile in court,” the officer added.

In the case of the 12-year-old, police said, the accused had gone to the building to commit burglary and, on finding the door to the girl’s house open, entered.

Police said that during questioning, he told them that he was inside the house when the girl raised an alarm. “He caught her and threw her on the bed. He tried to grab her mouth and silence her. When she resisted, he fell to the ground. Angry, he picked up a sewing machine and hit her on the head several times. When she resisted further, he stabbed her with a pair of scissors and sexually assaulted her. He told us he was angry with her for resisting so he bit her as well. He thought she was dead, but before leaving, he checked all the bags in the house and took Rs 200,” an officer said.

On Tuesday evening, the minor was spotted by her neighbours in her balcony, covered in blood and unable to stand. She was taken to a hospital nearby and later referred to AIIMS.

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, leaving her with injuries to her lower abdomen, face and head. They said they had recovered the blood-stained scissors from the victim’s house.

The condition of the victim, who has been shifted to the ICU at AIIMS, remains critical. On Thursday, doctors had performed two surgeries, one of the skull and the other on the lower abdomen. A senior doctor added that she might undergo another surgery in a day or two.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I spoke to the doctors and parents of the 12 year old girl, who was sexually assaulted… I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Please pray for her.”

