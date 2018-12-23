Delhi: Sewage vendors will need DJB licence to work

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will from now on issue licences for collection and transportation of sewage to notified locations. Vendors without licences will not be allowed to operate.

Advertising

The directions were part of the Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulations 2018, which was passed recently.

The new guidelines were discussed at a seminar on Safe Disposal of Sewage Waste, where senior officers of various agencies and NGOs were present along with social activists and officials of the DJB.

Shailja Chandra, a member of the monitoring committee for the Yamuna, was also present at the event.