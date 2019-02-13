Delhi: Several shanties gutted in massive fire in Paschim Puri

A massive fire broke out at a slum in Delhi’s Paschim Puri area late Tuesday night, engulfing several shanties in the blaze. No casualty has been reported so far.

Advertising

The fire officials said they received a call about the fire at 1.15 am, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “We have been informed that several shanties were gutted in the fire that broke out at in Paschim Puri. Rescue operation is on and they are dousing the fire,” a senior fire officer said.

A security guard of a colony, near the site of the mishap, made the first call to the police. “A resident rushed to me, told me about the fire and asked me to dial 100. They couldn’t pick up their phones while fleeing it seems. Fire tenders are there, the blaze has not been doused yet,” said the guard.

This comes a day after an early morning blaze in a Karol Bagh hotel left 17 people dead Tuesday. It took 27 fire tenders around four hours to douse the flames, with a majority of people being rescued by breaking open room windows, which firefighters reached using Bronto Skylifts.

More details are awaited