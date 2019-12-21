Delhi: Several beer, wine shops shut for flouting rules

According to officials, a few residents of East Delhi had complained to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, saying many stores were flouting these norms. According to officials, a few residents of East Delhi had complained to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, saying many stores were flouting these norms.

Permission to sell wine and beer was taken away from 125 department stores in Delhi Friday.

These stores were given licenses to sell alcohol on the condition that they would use only up to 15% of their total self space to sell these products. The remaining space was to be used for selling groceries.

According to officials, a few residents of East Delhi had complained to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, saying many stores were flouting these norms.

Sisodia accompanied excise department officials on some raids and the team found that the stores were violating their license conditions.

“The Delhi government has decided to shut 125 liquor stores. These stores were given the L-12 licenses. Several deficiencies were found in surprise checks conducted in these stores over the past few days,” Sisodia said.

There were 125 department stores that were given the L-12 licenses and starting December 20, all have been withdrawn.

“We found significant shortcomings in the way the stores were being run. Many were functioning like full-fledged liquor shops. The rules and fee for a department store selling beer and wine and a liquor store are different and a department store can only sell wine and beer. Hence we decided to withdraw the authorisation,” a senior excise official said.

