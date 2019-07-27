Delhi: Seven promised airport jobs, duped thousands

Seven people were arrested for allegedly duping more than a thousand people by promising them jobs in the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The gang allegedly cheated people of Rs 2.5 crore. A case has been registered under IPC sections 419,420, 468, 34 and 120B.

Advertising

The complainant, Rajat Verma (21), who hails from Lucknow, said: “I was searching for a job and came across an ad in a Hindi daily offering a job at AAI. I called the number mentioned. A woman answered and told me to mail all my documents and certificates. A man then called and told me to transfer Rs 2,000 for registration. They assured me a job as a TC at the IGI airport on a monthly salary of Rs 45,000. They later asked me for Rs 15,000 as security, which I paid. They promised me a job letter, but called again and asked for Rs 35,000. My parents refused to pay and inquired about the job. Soon, we found the ad was fake. I tried calling the employers, but they didn’t take any calls.”

Police said Verma filed a case against the accused on July 14. “We checked the phone numbers and bank transfer details. Two men were arrested from an ATM as they were withdrawing money. They confessed to their crime and led us to five other accused,” said Sanjay Bhati, DCP (IGI Airport).