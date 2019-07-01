Delhi: Seven, including four children, hurt in fire

Seven people, including four children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in Shahdara Sunday. The incident took place inside a two-bedroom house in Jwala Nagar. Fire officials said prima facie an LGP cylinder leak sparked a fire inside the air cooler, which then exploded.

Advertising

The victims include Ravi Ranjan (32), his wife Anshu and their son Gupesh (2), who lived in the house. The others — Babita (33) and her daughters Gungun (7) and Lovely (9) — were at Ranjan’s house at the time of incident. Amaltas (2), who was playing outside the house, was also injured. They were rushed to GTB Hospital.

Ranjan, who suffered injuries to his face, chest and hands, said, “My wife and I were in the bedroom. Our neighbour Babita was outside, cutting vegetables, while our son was playing with her daughters. Suddenly, the cooler caught fire and exploded.”

The children are severely injured and are in critical condition, with Gungun and Lovely suffering over 80% burn injuries. Babita’s husband Kamlesh said, “My daughters are unconscious and critical. My wife is stable…”

Brijesh Gupta, a shopkeeper who lives near Ranjan’s house, said, “I was opening my shop around 8 am when I heard screams. We rushed upstairs and found seven people running and screaming. Their bodies were burnt and the children were lying on the floor.”