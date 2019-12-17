Delhi: Seven, including former Congress MLA, booked for Jamia Nagar violence

All three FIRs were registered on the basis of the police’s complaints, but none of the seven have been arrested so far. All three FIRs were registered on the basis of the police’s complaints, but none of the seven have been arrested so far.

Seven persons, including former Congress MLA of Okhla Asif Khan, have been named by Delhi Police in their FIRs as the main accused leading the protest and rioting in Jamia Nagar area.

Apart from Khan, three others are local politicians, while three are associated with different student unions.

All three FIRs were registered on the basis of the police’s complaints, but none of the seven have been arrested so far.

The police have arrested 10 other people, including three registered criminals, whom they claim to have identified with the help of CCTV footage.

The first FIR was registered on Friday, which said that protesters against the new citizenship law had created a ruckus and entered into violent scuffles with police personnel.

“The second FIR was registered on SHO Upender Singh’s complaint, who has mentioned the name of Asif Khan, three local politicians – Ashu Khan, Haider and Mustafa — and AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani,” the FIR states.

