Delhi: Seven duped in cryptocurrency fraud

Seven businessmen have approached the Delhi Police claiming that they were duped by an international company which took money from them as an investment in its cryptocurrency scheme. The businessmen said they discovered that the currency had been delisted from the cryptocurrency exchange websites for ethical reasons, and the owners of the company had tried to introduce a new cryptocurrency whose price started to fall drastically.

The complainants approached police after the online coin withdrawal system stopped working, and the accused kept claiming it was a technical glitch.

“They bought into the scheme and invested Rs 70,000 each for a membership, following which they were given login IDs and passwords,” said a police officer.

