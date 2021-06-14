scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
Delhi sets up vaccination centre for govt school teachers, family members

The centre has been set up at GBSSS, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. At least 92 teachers of Delhi government schools have died of Covid-19 to date.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 14, 2021 10:18:09 am
The director of education has asked all heads of schools to "motivate" the teachers so that they and their family members get inoculated. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Delhi government’s directorate of education has set up a dedicated vaccination centre for teachers of government schools and their family members.

“As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers by being at the forefront of all services set up by the Delhi government for the citizens during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination centre dedicated entirely to our teachers and their families. All teachers who wish to get themselves or their dependent family members vaccinated may avail themselves of the vaccination facility,” a letter by the director of education, Udit Prakesh Rai, to the heads of all government schools read. He also asked them to “motivate” all teachers to get themselves and their kin inoculated.

The centre has been set up at GBSSS, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. At least 92 teachers of Delhi government schools have died of Covid-19 to date. They have been performing frontline duties at ration centres, airports, vaccination camps and have also helped in contact tracing.

