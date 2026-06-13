Delhi set to see mega drive led by CM to clean Yamuna across 28 ghats on Sunday

Delhi is set to see a mega cleanliness drive across 28 ghats of the Yamuna on Sunday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who will lead the one-day campaign, said, “Yamuna is not merely a river but a cultural, religious and environmental heritage of Delhi. The protection and cleanliness of the Yamuna is not only the responsibility of the government but also the duty of every person. The campaign is being organised with the objective of taking this message to the people and encouraging collective participation.” She added that cleanliness of Yamuna river is not a one-day programme but a continuous public movement that requires participation from every section of society.

Cleaning Yamuna was one of the key poll promises of the BJP in the run up to Assembly polls last year. “The Delhi government is committed to transforming the rejuvenation of the Yamuna into a people’s movement…a large-scale effort had also been undertaken last year through the ‘Meri Yamuna, Mera Kartavya’ (My Yamuna, My Duty) campaign to clean the Yamuna and its ghats. Thousands of volunteers participated in that campaign, and more than 12 tonnes of waste were collected and scientifically disposed of,” asserted the CM, appealing to the residents to join her in large numbers and make the drive successful.

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According to officials, Gupta will lead the cleanliness drive at Thokar No 14, Geeta Colony Ghat from 6 am, where she will also be joined by thousands of volunteers.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that around 500 social, religious, educational and voluntary organisations, along with thousands of volunteers and Delhi residents, will participate in the campaign. The campaign will also witness participation from several ministers of the Delhi government and other dignitaries, officials said.

According to the CMO, cleanliness and public awareness activities will be carried out simultaneously across various ghats, riverbanks and riverfront areas of the Yamuna on Sunday.

The campaign will be conducted simultaneously at several prominent locations, including Chilla Village Ghat, Nizamuddin Ghat, Thokar No 14 Geeta Colony Ghat, Thokar No 18 Gandhi Nagar Ghat, Purana Lohe Pul Ghat, Signature Bridge-Wazirabad Ghat (Eastern Bank), Dedh Pushta Ghat (Sonia Vihar), Chautha Pushta Ghat (Sonia Vihar), Kartavya Kunj Ghat (West Bank), Hathi Ghat near the ITO Old Railway Bridge, Ram Ghat, Kali Ghat, Shyam Ghat and Yamuna Bank.

Other locations where the drive will be carried out include Yamuneshwar Ghat, Wazirabad Yamuna Biodiversity Park (Right Bank), Railway Bridge Yamuna Bank, ITO Downstream Western Bank 1, ITO Downstream Western Bank 2, ITO Upstream Right Bank, Sarai Kale Khan R/B, Thokar No 13, Kunderiya Ghat, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Eastern Bank Downstream Wazirabad, and Kalindi Kunj Downstream (Eastern Bank).

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During the campaign, officials added, people will be encouraged to take a pledge that they will not immerse religious offerings, flowers, garlands or idols in the river, will not use polythene or single-use plastic, will not throw garbage into the Yamuna, will keep the riverbanks clean and will also encourage others to contribute towards keeping the river clean, said the CMO.