Delhi set to increase stipend for Anganwadi workers

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The Delhi government is set to increase the stipend of Anganwadi workers, while also providing them with essential kits, officials said on Monday.
Felicitation kits worth Rs 2,500 will also be handed out to the workers at special programmes to be held in all 70 Assembly constituencies from September 23, officials added.
The initiative comes as part of a month-long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being organised by the government, they added.
“Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in taking government services to children and women, honouring their contribution is our responsibility,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.
Officials said the move to increase the stipend comes as part of an effort to ensure “that their (Anganwadi workers) contribution and responsibilities receive due recognition”.
The essential kit includes a bag, uniform, insulated water bottle, cap, first-aid pouch and umbrella, the statement said. The chief guest at each Assembly-level programme will present the kits to frontline workers associated with Anganwadi services.
Officials said that around 25,000 invitations are being sent out for the special programmes, adding that around 500 people are proposed to participate in each constituency.
They include MLAs and other public representatives, beneficiaries, children, pregnant and lactating women, parents, Anganwadi workers and helpers, creche workers and helpers, and community representatives. Participants will also take a nutrition pledge.
Gupta said the programmes have also been linked with the 9th National Nutrition Month 2026. The Department of Women and Child Development is observing the month from September 17 to October 17 under the Central Government-sponsored ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan’ scheme. This year’s theme is ‘Hamari Anganwadi, Hamari Zimmedari’.
The government said the aim is to raise awareness about nutrition, strengthen community participation, and foster a sense of responsibility towards Anganwadi services.
Gupta said the honouring of workers and the nutrition awareness are both aimed at connecting people with a sense of service and responsibility. “Our endeavour is to ensure that the grassroots workers who help take government schemes and services to people also receive respect and support,” she said.
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