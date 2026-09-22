Delhi set to increase stipend for Anganwadi workers

The initiative comes as part of a month-long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being organised by the government, they added.

The Delhi government is set to increase the stipend of Anganwadi workers, while also providing them with essential kits, officials said on Monday.

Felicitation kits worth Rs 2,500 will also be handed out to the workers at special programmes to be held in all 70 Assembly constituencies from September 23, officials added.

The initiative comes as part of a month-long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being organised by the government, they added.

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“Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in taking government services to children and women, honouring their contribution is our responsibility,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Officials said the move to increase the stipend comes as part of an effort to ensure “that their (Anganwadi workers) contribution and responsibilities receive due recognition”.