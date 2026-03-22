Delhi set to hold first International Film Festival; over 2, 000 entries pour in, 140-film lineup includes Dhurandhar 2

Cinephiles in Delhi can mark their calendars as the Capital gears up to host its first International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) March 25 to March 31 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together handpicked selection of 140 films across India and abroad.

The Tourism Department said it had received over 2,000 entries from states and countries abroad. Of these, 140 films, including Dhurandhar 2, have been selected for screening at IFFD.

Sharing details of IFFD 2026, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the festival is being organised by the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism department. The week-long festival will showcase international films and the diversity of India through select movies from Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi, North-Eastern and Bengali cinema, officials said.