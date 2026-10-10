Delhi set to become a fortress ahead of CJP protest

Delhi is set to be turned into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, with police planning to seal routes from as far as 18 km away, deploy personnel across 23 security zones and station nearly 600 low-floor buses to move detained protesters.

The security grid extends from the Capital’s borders to Central Delhi’s streets, with barricades, diversions, checkpoints and 30 temporary detention facilities aimed at preventing protesters from converging at Jantar Mantar.

Around 22 officers of DCP-rank will supervise arrangements in the New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located. Police personnel wearing body-worn cameras will record interactions at identified flashpoints and pickets, while reserve forces and women personnel will be deployed to manage crowds, said officers.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Barricades stretch far beyond Jantar Mantar

The restrictions will extend to routes connecting South Delhi, South-West Delhi, Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh to Central Delhi. The aim is to prevent an unauthorised gathering and stop protesters within their respective districts, officers said.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, are expected to arrive around 8 am on Saturday, is connected to Jantar Mantar via Sardar Patel Marg and the Dhaula Kuan flyover. Both stretches will face diversions. IGI Airport is about 18 kms from Jantar Mantar. The route is also used by people travelling from Gurugram.

Police personnel wearing body-worn cameras will record interactions at identified flashpoints and pickets, while reserve forces and women personnel will be deployed to manage crowds, said officers. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Police personnel wearing body-worn cameras will record interactions at identified flashpoints and pickets, while reserve forces and women personnel will be deployed to manage crowds, said officers. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Areas like Shaheen Bagh, from where a significant chunk of protesters came to the CJP protest in July, connects to Jantar Mantar through Mathura Road, which officers said will also see barricading and diversion from 6 am.

Story continues below this ad

“We will be patrolling Kalindi Kunj and DND stretch near the border as well, as many protesters had come from Uttar Pradesh,” a senior officer said.

Routes from R K Puram and Vasant Kunj in South-West Delhi – about 10-12 km from Jantar Mantar – are set to witness restrictions at Moti Bagh and Africa Avenue. Even if one takes Africa Avenue, about 9 km from New Delhi, heavy barricades and diversions would be there.

Further, Lodhi Road, connecting Lodhi Colony to Central Delhi – around 5 km from Jantar Mantar – will be barricaded, said officers.

July violence hotspots sealed

More than 37 blocking points have been identified in the New Delhi district, each assigned to a specific district or police unit. Tolstoy Road, Shangri-La roundabout and Ashoka Road, which witnessed clashes during the CJP’s July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, are among the stretches under heightened security.

Story continues below this ad

Tolstoy Road has been sealed since October 2, with 10 barricades and more than 30 paramilitary personnel guarding the stretch, a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel told The Indian Express. The road was among the first sites of violence on July 20, when protesters attempting to break through police lines were met with lathis, forcing the crowd to spread across Janpath.

At the Shangri-La roundabout, barricades restrict movement towards Parliament Street police station. Traffic police personnel have placed a barricade in the middle of the road to allow only one vehicle to pass at a time. On July 20, protesters had gathered here to escape police lathis and tear gas. By evening, the whole roundabout was filled, with some protesters allegedly pelting stones towards the hotel and security forces firing tear gases.

Ashoka Road has been blocked with barricades and police vans. Protesters had smashed the windshields and mirrors of police SUVs and climbed atop police buses during the July protest.

The restrictions will extend to routes connecting South Delhi, South-West Delhi, Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh to Central Delhi. The aim is to prevent an unauthorised gathering and stop protesters within their respective districts, officers said. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) The restrictions will extend to routes connecting South Delhi, South-West Delhi, Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh to Central Delhi. The aim is to prevent an unauthorised gathering and stop protesters within their respective districts, officers said. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

600 low-floor buses, 30 detention centres

Story continues below this ad

Around 600 low-floor buses, having a lower boarding height than conventional buses, will be stationed to help police personnel push detained protesters into the vehicles. The arrangement is intended to help police move detainees from checking points and other locations.

Police have also identified around 30 temporary detention facilities, including police stations, police buildings and sports complexes in Dwarka, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Narela and parts of East Delhi. These include the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Chhatrasal Stadium and Yamuna Sports Complex.

Further, preventive action is being taken against people suspected of mobilising protesters or arranging logistical support. Establishments have also been instructed to alert local police if they spot suspicious activity, a senior officer said.

Body cameras at flashpoints

Story continues below this ad

Police personnel wearing body-worn cameras will be deployed at identified flashpoints and pickets to record their interactions and protesters, said officers. The footage is intended to provide a record of enforcement during the operation and ensure accountability in the handling of crowds. Delhi Police has recently procured additional body-worn cameras for its personnel.

The emphasis, officers said, is on preventing an unauthorised gathering while exercising maximum restraint in dealing with protesters.

Deployment across districts

Central and South districts, due to their proximity with the New Delhi district, have drawn up deployment plans covering strategic locations – Flag Point on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, A Point, base of R S Flyover, Minto Bridge red light, Chitragupt Road, Chelmsford Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Hanuman Mandir near Hanuman statue and Shanker Road.

According to the plan, inspectors, platoons, and sections of male and female personnel will be deployed, with additional forces available for reinforcement. The personnel will be deployed across shifts to maintain a sustained presence during the day and night.

Story continues below this ad

Further, inter-district pickets are being established between Central and New Delhi districts and at connecting points involving South, South-East and South-West districts. Particular attention is being given to routes connecting South Delhi, with checks planned along Lodhi Road, Africa Avenue, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road and other routes leading towards sensitive locations.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met senior officers at Police Headquarters to finalise the arrangements. “All district heads were directed to set up special detention centres in their districts and to stop all protestors within their own districts only,” a senior officer said.