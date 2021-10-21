Delhi: Services of contract teachers to be renewed

As many as 586 contract teachers working in South Delhi Municipal Corporation schools who were unemployed for the past two years would now be reinstated under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Mayor Mukesh Suryan has said.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that around 1,000 teachers from the North and the South civic bodies, including those who were on Covid duty, had been terminated.

The mayor said that admissions have been increasing in SDMC schools since last year, despite their closure due to the pandemic. Owing to this, there was a need for 600 teachers in these schools.

Education committee chairperson Nitika Sharma said that under the Sarv Siksha Abhiyan, the contract of these teachers has been renewed from October 18, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Appointment letters will be issued after the submission of relevant documents.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had already re-engaged the contract teachers in its schools a few weeks ago.

These contractual teachers’ salary is around Rs 35,000 per month. There are 568 schools under the South, 354 under the East MCD and 700 under the North MCD.