Delhi: Service road from Indraprastha Metro station to IOCL Pump to ease traffic

In order to curb traffic congestion and road accidents, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to construct a service road from IOCL Petrol Pump to Indraprastha Metro Station along the Ring Road.

According to officials, currently there is no service road because of which the commuters get stuck in traffic jams for hours, especially near the metro station and petrol pump. “This not only creates traffic jams, but also results in accidents and increases vehicular pollution. With the construction of the service road, there will be relief in traffic jams and vehicles which want to take a U-turn to reach the nearby locality can use this road. Otherwise, one has to go till Sarai Kale Khan to take a U-turn to reach the other side of IP metro station or the road. The service road will be constructed along the Ring Road. This will also help in reducing accidents,” a PWD official said.

Officials said the expenditure section of the department has given financial approval for the project. The construction will start by the end of this month. The project is estimated to cost Rs 94.65 lakh.

Besides, the PWD also decided to construct an access road from Ring Road to Pragati power station and GAIL. “With the access road, the department will work on the development of a drainage line on this stretch to resolve the water logging and drainage problem that occurs during the monsoon season,” said an official. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 94.64 lakh.