Delhi: Sero survey round 2 ends, results to be out in 10 days

The second round of serological surveillance in Delhi was completed Friday, with results expected to be out in the next 10 days. Around 15,000 samples were collected across the 11 districts and will be processed in 18 labs authorised by the state government.

Last month, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced that district health officials will carry out a sero survey across the capital every month, from the 1st till the 5th.

Around 150 teams collected blood samples from people above 18 years. “Our team will now start assessing data collected from each district. This will further be analysed by experts to understand how many people have developed antibodies against Covid-19. It will take almost 10 days to finalise the results,” said a senior health official.

The previous sero survey, carried out by the NCDC, had shown that 22.86% of the 21,387 people surveyed had developed IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies — indicating they had been exposed to the virus.

On Friday, the city recorded 1,192 cases, taking the tally to 1,42,723. The death toll rose to 4,082, with 23 new deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours.

