29% have antibodies in 2nd Delhi sero survey, up from 23% last month

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 testing at a government school in New Delhi.

The second round of the serological survey in Delhi, the results of which were released on Thursday, showed that about 29 per cent of those surveyed had the presence of novel coronavirus-specific antibodies in them.

The first round of this exercise, conducted between the last week of June and first week of July, had detected antibodies in about 23 per cent of the volunteers. That means that in the one-month period between the first and second rounds, the disease spread to just about an additional six per cent of the population.

This would indicate a very significant slowdown in the spread of the disease in the national capital. Though a slowdown is evident from the drop in the reported number of cases as well, the results of the latest survey do throw up a surprise because of the extent of the slowdown that would be required to make this possible. Most of the movement restrictions in Delhi have now been lifted and people-to-people interaction has increased manifold from the time the first serological survey was conducted.

The Delhi survey numbers also stand out when compared to results of similar exercises in Mumbai and Pune, two cities that have comparable caseloads. The Pune survey reported antibodies in over 51 per cent of the participants, while Mumbai, where the exercise was conducted last month, had found about 40 per cent participants with antibodies.

While releasing the results, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “The rise (in the spread of the disease), rather the exponential rise, is not there. So, it seems, people are taking safety precautions.”

Since the first serological survey, there has been a sharp drop in the reported number of cases in Delhi. For most of July and August, the daily number of recoveries have outnumbered new infections, with the active cases now dropping to below 12,000 now. The daily growth rate of cases dropped below one per cent in the third week of July, and has since remained there.

But as has been demonstrated repeatedly, the disease spreads mainly through asymptomatic carriers. The fact that the spread through undetected cases has also slowed down to this extent is what is striking. This can happen only in two scenarios – when there are strict isolation and containment measures in place, like during the first phase of lockdown, or when there is near universal adoption of physical distancing, masks, and other sanitation measures.

The survey was conducted in each of the 11 districts. The highest prevalence of the disease was found in Southeast district, where 32.2 per cent of the participants were found with the antibodies. This was also the district that showed the biggest jump from last time, when it had recorded 22.2 per cent disease prevalence. More women (32.2 per cent) were found to have the antibodies than men (28.73 per cent).

During the previous survey, eight districts were found to have more than 20% prevalence of Covid, with Central, Northeast, North, and Shahdara districts with almost 27% prevalence. However, in the present survey, 10 out of 11 districts have more than 20% prevalence.

“In the first serological survey, Northeast Delhi was in the first position, and now the prevalence rate in the district has increased by only 6.7%. So, it has been observed that areas which were on top in the first survey are now at a lower position. Similarly, areas where the prevalence rate was lower in the first survey now have a higher rate,” he said.

For the survey, more than 15,000 volunteers were tested for the presence of antibodies, and the results were analysed at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

“It is a relief to know that nearly 29 per cent of the city’s population has recovered after being infected… On the other hand, 70 per cent of people in Delhi have not developed antibodies, which means that we are still far away from reaching the stage of herd immunity. This means 29 out of 100 people have been infected with the virus and now have recovered. So if Delhi’s population is 2 crore, then antibodies have developed in almost 60 lakh people,” Jain said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd