Delhi records second-coldest September night in 25 years, coldest in 2 years

A spectacular sunset with rain clouds paints the sky over Kartavya Path and Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi on Sunday recorded its second-lowest night temperature in September in 25 years, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius.

Settling three notches below the seasonal normal, the plunge also gave Delhi its coldest September night in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The last time the city saw a colder September night was in 2008, at 20.8 degrees Celsius. In 2024, it had dropped to 21.1 degrees, recording the third-lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001.

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As per IMD, the dip in temperature was even more pronounced across other parts of the Capital. The Palam observatory clocked 19.2 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees below normal, while Mayur Vihar stood at 19.5 degrees. The coolest pocket in the city was the Delhi Ridge station, where the minimum plunged to 16.8 degrees Celsius, marking a steep seven-notch departure categorised as “markedly below normal” by the IMD. Neighbouring stations such as Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimums of 21 and 21.2 degrees, respectively.