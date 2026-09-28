Delhi records second-coldest September night in 25 years, coldest in 2 years

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Delhi on Sunday recorded its second-lowest night temperature in September in 25 years, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius.
Settling three notches below the seasonal normal, the plunge also gave Delhi its coldest September night in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The last time the city saw a colder September night was in 2008, at 20.8 degrees Celsius. In 2024, it had dropped to 21.1 degrees, recording the third-lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001.
As per IMD, the dip in temperature was even more pronounced across other parts of the Capital. The Palam observatory clocked 19.2 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees below normal, while Mayur Vihar stood at 19.5 degrees. The coolest pocket in the city was the Delhi Ridge station, where the minimum plunged to 16.8 degrees Celsius, marking a steep seven-notch departure categorised as “markedly below normal” by the IMD. Neighbouring stations such as Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimums of 21 and 21.2 degrees, respectively.
Similarly, at 29.2 degrees, the maximum temperature on Sunday was also five notches below normal.
IMD officials attributed Sunday’s low to various factors. “The low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh was drawing moisture into the region, while a Western Disturbance was also active over North India. This led to increased cloud cover and rainfall over Delhi-NCR. The cloud cover reduced day-time heating, while the wet ground and strong North-Northeasterly winds triggered increased cooling,” an IMD official explained.
On Saturday, Safdarjung recorded 4.9 mm of rainfall, while Ridge recorded 6.8 mm. Parts of Noida received 26.5 mm of rainfall. Gusts blowing at up to 33 kmph were also reported at Palam, as North-Northeasterly winds blowing at 20-25 kmph were logged through the day, IMD said.
According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, Monday will see partly cloudy skies, while the rest of the week will witness “mainly clear” conditions. Day temperatures are expected to climb to 35 degrees Celsius, and night temperatures are likely to be around 25 degrees.
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