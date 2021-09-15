Delhi: Separate depts to ready action plans by September 21 to combat pollution

The Delhi municipal corporations and different government departments have been tasked with preparing action plans to deal with air pollution by September 21. These plans will culminate in the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan for the national capital.

A review meeting on the action plan took place on Tuesday. Different departments of the Delhi government have been allocated focus points from the ten-point Winter Action Plan, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The Development Department will prepare a timeline and action plan to curb stubble burning, while all government agencies that carry out construction work will submit a plan to control dust pollution. The Transport Department and Traffic Police will prepare a plan to handle vehicular pollution, which will include increased monitoring of pollution certificates. MCDs will work on preventing garbage burning by ensuring timely removal of garbage. The Environment Department will collaborate with other states and the Centre.

To handle dust pollution, the MCDs, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Delhi Development Authority, the Central Public Works Department, the State Public Works Department, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Cantonment Board have been tasked with preparing an action plan on mechanical road sweeping, procurement of dust suppression chemicals, disposal plan for dust, and training for staff to sensitise them.