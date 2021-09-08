Delhi: Senior railway official goes undercover to catch errant staffers

Allegedly drunk on duty, missing from their posts, not wearing name tags, and dealing with passengers away from CCTV cameras — these are some of the violations a senior Railways officer found when he went on a round of New Delhi Railway Station posing as a passenger.

Carrying a travel bag and wearing chappals, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Praveen Kumar took a round on Sunday. Complaints had been pouring in on the railway helpline and the official grievance website, RailMadad.

During the round, Kumar went to usual places where passengers interact with station officials and come across TTEs. Many were found missing in action even though the duty chart showed they were working. One was found to be under the influence of alcohol — that TTE was sent for medical examination. “During the inspection, two things became apparent,” Kumar told The Indian Express. One, a large number of on-duty TTEs were in uniform but without name tags, making it hard for a passenger to raise a complaint.

Two, TTEs were catching hold of unsuspecting passengers and taking them to spots that lack CCTV camera coverage.

Seventeen TTEs were caught and disciplinary action was taken.

The move earned praise from ministry officials, and sources said other divisions are being asked to be proactive. A two-member committee has been set up to map blind spots at four stations in the city — New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar. The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has also started contacting passengers who raised complaints. “More such moves will take place,” Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi division, said.