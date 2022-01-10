Delhi senior cops keeping official vehicles after retirement, transfer: Audit

Several senior Delhi Police officers were asked to return their official vehicles after an audit found that they were still using them despite retiring or being transferred, The Indian Express has learnt.

This comes months after 535 police personnel attached with former commissioners, retired officers and judges were taken off from those assignments, following a similar audit of deployment of officers.

The latest audit, on vehicles with the Delhi Police, was conducted as part of Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s plan to strengthen staff and resources at all police stations and units. “The general administration department was asked to conduct an audit and they asked all districts and units to provide details of cars they are using,” a senior police officer said.

Documents show that 40 vehicles such as Ciaz, Ertiga, Innova and SX4 were found attached with retired/transferred IPS officers. When they were called, some returned the vehicles, while around 10 IPS officers are yet to.

The audit also revealed that some officers currently with the Delhi Police were using three or more vehicles. “Delhi Police has 2,568 LMVs (light motor vehicles). It was observed that senior officers — JCPs, DCPs, even police commissioners — were not returning their official vehicles on retirement or transfer. In fact, one DCP-rank officer was transferred three years ago but still has the car in his house,” said the officer.

“It was decided that upon transfer, officers should return vehicles to the district/unit that allotted them the vehicle. It was also decided that no officer be allowed more than one vehicle,” the officer said.

As reported by The Indian Express, the police chief had earlier conducted an assessment of personnel posted with security units. This followed a decision to provide security cover to judges of the Supreme Court and High Court after Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was killed in suspect circumstances.

That audit had found that the security units had 5,465 personnel against the sanctioned strength of 6,828, and many personnel were attached with former police commissioners, retired judges and retired police officers.