Delhi: Senior citizen duped of Rs 18 lakh by men claiming to be Mumbai cops

A senior citizen in Dwarka area of the national capital was allegedly cheated of Rs 18 lakh by men claiming to be Mumbai Police officers.

The victim alleged they told him to pay the money on the grounds that a woman, who earlier made an obscene call to him had committed suicide.

The victim alleged that he had received several video calls from an unknown number on the intervening night of July 24 and 25.

When he finally responded to the call, it turned out to be an obscene call from a woman. After he closed the call, he did not receive any further calls from her.

The victim said that he had later on August 1 received a call from a man claiming to be a Station House Officer in Pune. The victim was then told that the woman had committed suicide and that he had been charged for abetment to suicide as his number had been found.

He was also asked to rush to Pune and given another policeman’s number, who told him to pay Rs 5 lakh to the woman’s family to settle the matter.

The victim did so and received another call on August 3, asking him to pay Rs 13 lakh to settle the matter. The victim paid this sum as well.

The victim finally on August 10 received a call from a man claiming to be from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who told him to rush to Mumbai.

One of the cops, who had called him earlier, then contacted him again asking to pay another Rs 3 lakh.

The victim then realised that he was being defrauded and reported the matter at the Dwarka Cyber Police Station.

The police then filed an FIR under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (cheating/ dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.