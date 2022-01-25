Delhi sees this winter’s coldest day as max temperature dips to 12.1 °C

Delhi recorded this winter’s coldest day on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The minimum temperature recorded was 6.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

This is also the coldest day for the month of January since 2013, when the maximum temperature fell to 9.8 degrees Celsius on January 3, 2013, at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 10 degrees below normal, and the city recorded a ‘severe cold day’ for the second consecutive day. A ‘severe cold day’ is recorded when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees or more below normal, and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius. ‘Cold day’ conditions remain on the forecast for Wednesday when the minimum temperature is likely to be 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 14 degrees Celsius.

“From January 7 onwards, the daytime temperature has always been two to six degrees below normal. We recorded 11 days in January when the maximum temperature was below 17 degrees Celsius,” according to R K Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cloud cover has been there for most of the month, preventing sunlight from reaching the surface. On Tuesday, along with the cloud cover, the wind blowing in from the Western Himalayan Region with a speed of 10 to 15 kmph kept the daytime temperatures significantly low, he said. “Cold winds on Tuesday were recorded between 11.30 am to 4 pm, which is usually when the temperature rises,” he added.

Despite chilly days, winter fog occurrences have been low this year, Jenamani said. The normal extent of fog formation for December and January is considered to be 52 days and 570 hours. However, this season, only 45 days and 252 hours of fog were recorded.

This winter, fog formation was completely subdued in December, since Delhi experienced warmer and windy conditions during that month, Jenamani explained. “In January, rain and wind prevented the fog layer from settling on the surface. Instead of settling over the surface, it has been remaining overhead as a low cloud, holding the sunlight off,” he said.

The air quality on Tuesday remained in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 234.