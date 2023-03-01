Delhi sees warmest February since 2006

This year, Delhi has seen its warmest February since 2006, with an average maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

This was also the third warmest February for the national capital since 1951. In the past 72 years, the highest average maximum temperature for February is 29.7 degrees Celsius recorded in 2006, followed by 27.9 degrees Celsius in 1960 and 27.7 degrees in February this year, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest maximum temperature recorded in February this year was 33.6 degrees Celsius and it has remained above 30 degrees on six days of the month. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 32.1 degrees, seven degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

IMD scientists have attributed the warmer-than-usual February to the absence of western disturbances affecting Delhi.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, “No western disturbance has affected Delhi-NCR, resulting in no rainfall and no cloudiness. With clear skies, sunshine reaching the surface meant that temperatures increased in February. Six to seven western disturbances usually affect northwest India, out of which three to four usually affect the plains. While western disturbances have affected the western Himalayan region, none have affected the plains in February this year.”

Against a normal amount of around 21.3 mm of rainfall, Delhi recorded no rain at all in February this year.

The average maximum temperature over all of northwest India – 24.86 degrees Celsius – was also above the normal for February.

While January was colder than usual and February was warmer than usual in Delhi, the IMD forecast for the upcoming summer season points to the possibility of above-normal maximum temperatures over some parts of northwest India from March to May.

In March, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over many parts of northwest India.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of heat waves this summer.

The forecast for March to May issued on Tuesday said that there is an “enhanced probability” of heatwaves occurring over many regions of central and adjoining northwest India.