Delhi sees most Covid deaths in 60 days; Health Minister says new cases will rise with testing

The city performed 60,014 tests — 9,564 RT-PCR and 50,450 rapid antigen tests — Thursday, with a positivity rate of 7.38%.

Delhi recorded 4,432 fresh cases of Covid-19 Thursday, taking the total tally to 2,34,701. The death toll mounted to 4,877, with 38 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours – the highest in over 60 days. Of the total cases, 1,98,103 have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 31,721.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday said Covid-19 cases in the city will rise in the next 10 days as testing capacity has quadrupled. “Cases of Covid-19 and active cases will rise in the next 10-15 days as testing has been ramped up four times. But we will then be able to contain the spread of infection in the long-run through effective isolation, as planned,” he said.

On the results of the sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of September, Jain said the report will first be placed before the Delhi High Court. According to sources, initial findings of the third survey suggests that around 33% of the 17,000 people surveyed have developed antibodies against the virus. The samples were processed in 18 labs authorised by the state government.

Antibodies against Covid-19 infection were found in 29.1% of people in the sero survey in August, Jain had said last month while announcing its results. The results further suggested that 79 of the 257 people, who recovered from Covid and were part of the exercise, did not have antibodies against the virus.

