Delhi sees more vaccinations in 18-44 group as compared to people over 45

Four months into the vaccination drive opening for the 18-44 age group in Delhi, more doses have now been administered in this category than to those aged above 45.

The nation-wide vaccination drive started on January 16 but had begun for people aged below 45 in Delhi only on May 3. Since then, the drive has been stalled multiple times owing to stock running out at government-run centres.

As of Sunday evening, 66.08 lakh doses had been administered to those in the 18-44 category as compared to 57.20 lakh to those aged over 45.

More doses have been administered to those in the younger category in all districts, except the West district. Here, 6.07 lakh doses have been administered to people below 45 years as compared to 6.99 lakh doses to those above 45.

The proportion of vaccines administered to men (71.08 lakh) in Delhi is considerably higher than women (52.18 lakh).

From the last week of July, the Delhi government has pushed for increasing the administration of second doses. As of Sunday evening, 28.3% of the doses administered in the capital were second doses — there have been 88.40 lakh first doses and second doses.

In the past week, the city has administered between 92,415 to 1.57 lakh doses per day.

While the city’s vaccine drive is currently moving at a steady pace, the past month has also seen a consistently low daily Covid case load. Between July 22 and August 22, Delhi recorded 1,597 new cases with the positivity rate largely remaining below 0.1%. In the last week, the daily positivity dropped even lower – as low 0.03% with 19 new cases on Saturday. There have been 39 new deaths in the past month.