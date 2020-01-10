Delhi sees maximum cases of crime against women, again: NCRB

(Representational) (Representational)

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018 ranks Delhi as the metropolitan city with the highest number of crimes against women, yet again.

In 2018, 13,640 cases were registered on complaints made by women in the city. Not only is the number of crimes the highest in capital, pending cases are also high and outnumber the number of cases in 2018. Over 18,198 cases have been pending since 2017. These include rape, harassment, stalking, acid attack, cruelty by husband or relatives etc. In Mumbai, the number of pending cases is 7,663.

According to senior police officials and women safety experts, high reportage of cases of crime against women is to be encouraged, as it means that more people are willing to lodge complaints in such cases, where there is a lot of stigma against reportage.

Most number of crimes against women in Delhi is because of “cruelty by husband and/or relative”, which includes harassment over dowry, domestic violence etc. Number of rape cases in the city in 2018 was 1,217. Crime against women in the city can be compared to that in states such as Karnataka, which has 13,514 such cases and Haryana, which has 14,326 such cases.

Amongst the 19 metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, Delhi has a share of 27.8% cases of crime against women out of the total 42,180 cases in these cities. Mumbai recorded half the number of cases at 6,058.

The NCRB released the annual three-volume report, Crime in India, on Wednesday. It shows the crime statistics in the country between 2017 and 2018. A total of 2,225,977 criminal cases were registered in 2018.

Another document, titled Accidental Deaths in India, shows that Delhi recorded 6,764 cases of road and railways accidents in 2018 as opposed to 6,929 cases in 2017. Chennai has been ranked first in the list with highest number of accidents in both 2017 and 2018. The latest data shows the total number of traffic accidents in Chennai to be 7,580.

While the number of crimes has increased in the city, number of kidnapping and abduction cases saw a dip. While in 2017, over 5,203 such cases were registered, 2018 saw 5,124 such cases. Not only has the number decreased, the number of people being traced by police has also increased to 4,833.

The number of registered cases are highest in Delhi, but so is the recovery rate, says the data. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, the number of kidnapping cases stood at 2,202 and 1,090.

