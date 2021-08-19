Delhi sees lowest number of Covid cases in 24 hours in 15 months

The daily Covid case count in Delhi slipped lower on Thursday, going down to 25 cases in the last 24 hours.

Since July, the daily positivity rate in Delhi has stabilised around the 0.1% mark. This week, the positivity rate has been below 0.07%. On Thursday, this further decreased to 0.04%. In the last 24 hours, 69,160 people were tested, of whom 25 tested positive.

This is the lowest number of cases in 24 hours in over 15 months. On April 1, 2020, 32 cases had been recorded in 24 hours.

Two deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of active cases in the city was 448. More than half of these patients are currently hospitalised — 250 hospital beds across the city are occupied. At the start of this month, there were 582 active cases in the city and 521 beds were occupied.