Delhi sees less than 2,000 active Covid cases for two days in a row

Delhi has seen less than 2,000 active cases of Covid-19 or those with current infection for two days in a row, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government. There were 1,960 active cases recorded on Tuesday, of whom 103 were hospitalised.

The low number of active cases, and daily incidence, also coincide with fewer tests being conducted. There were 400 new Covid-19 cases recorded with 13,700 tests on Tuesday and 280 new infections with 6,645 tests, as per the data. Fewer tests are being conducted during the current surge, with most people relying on home-based Covid-19 kits to test themselves.

There were 1,800 Covid-19 cases recorded and just over 24,000 tests conducted at the peak. To compare, Delhi has seen over 28,000 new cases recorded in a day during the Delta variant driven wave in April-May last year and the Omicron variant driven wave in January this year. There have been instances where over 1 lakh tests have been conducted in the Capital in a day.

There were 5,755 active cases reported at the peak of the current surge. Not only has there been a reduction in the number of new infections and active cases, but the positivity rate has also reduced. The average positivity rate over the last seven days stands at 3.3 per cent, falling to 2.9 per cent on Tuesday.

The spread of the infection is generally thought to be under control if the positivity rate – the proportion of samples tested that return positive, indicative of the spread of the infection – remains at 5 percent or less over two weeks. It has been four days since the positivity rate remained below 5 percent in Delhi.

Experts say that these small ups and downs in the number of cases are likely to continue this year as the infection stabilises in the population. There are unlikely to be high surges unless a very mutated variant starts circulating.