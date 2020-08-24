Delhi sees highest single-day spike this month as new cases touch 1,450 mark

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man for COVID-19 testing at a Govt school in New Delhi. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

The capital recorded 1,450 fresh Covid cases on Sunday — the highest single-day spike in August so far. The city also reported 16 deaths, taking the toll to 4,300 and the overall cases since the outbreak to 1,61,466.

Sunday was the second day to record more than 1,400 fresh cases, seeing 38 cases higher than Saturday’s count of 1,412. This was also the second highest spike in the 24-hour case count since July 18 when 1,475 people tested positive for the virus in a day.

Since July 18, the daily record of cases has been fluctuating, reaching a low case count of 613 on July 27. In August, it has largely remained above 1,000 cases per day and not below 600.

In terms of testing on Sunday, there were 6,261 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests done in Delhi, in addition to 12,470 rapid antigen tests. There are 11,778 active cases in the city after recovery of 1,250 patients over the last 24 hours. There are 5,896 patients in home isolation, 3,617 at hospitals and 815 at Covid care and health centres.

About 3,589 beds at Covid care centres were occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who came through Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights.

The city has done 14,31,094 tests so far and is conducting 75,320 tests per million, as per the government bulletin.

