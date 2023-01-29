scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi sees first rainfall this winter, more expected tomorrow

An intense western disturbance over Afghanistan and the neighbouring area is the reason behind the overcast conditions and rain in and around the city, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

delhi rains todayRain gauges recorded 3.3 mm of rain in the afternoon. More is expected on Monday. (Express/Tashi Tobgyal)

Cold winds and rain swept through Delhi on Sunday, with the maximum temperature dipping to 17.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below what is normal for this time of the year.

An intense western disturbance over Afghanistan and the neighbouring area is the reason behind the overcast conditions and rain in and around the city, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rain gauges recorded 3.3 mm of rain in the afternoon. More is expected on Monday.

The Western Disturbance, IMD officials said, is likely to cause “light/moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places with isolated heavy falls over western Himalayan region during the next two days; light/moderate rainfall at some/many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the same period. Isolated very light rainfall/drizzle would also occur over Delhi on Sunday and Monday morning”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...

Delhi usually gets around 17 mm of rain in January. This, however, is the first rainfall of the winter season, which has been among the driest in the past decade.

After touching 10 degrees Celsius last week, morning temperatures in Delhi dipped again, with the minimum temperature on Sunday recorded as 6.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Temperatures on Monday, though, are expected to be higher — between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

“Isolated hailstorms may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today, and over Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph may also occur over northwest India during the next two days,” the IMD said.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 20:06 IST
Next Story

Solve you dinner woes with this delicious and brain-healthy pumpkin soup

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close