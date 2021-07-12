Delhi sees fewest Covid cases in nearly 15 months

With 45 cases, Delhi recorded the lowest number of Covid positive cases over 24 hours in nearly 15 months on Monday.

The city has been maintaining a positivity rate below 0.2% since June 23. While Monday saw the lowest number of positive cases in this stretch, the positivity rate on Sunday was actually lower at 0.07%. But because a lower number of tests were conducted in the last 24 hours since it was the weekend, Monday saw 45 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08%.

This period following the city’s deadly second wave, which had peaked on April 22, has seen the lowest cases the city has seen since the early days of the pandemic in the country. When the city recorded 89 cases on June 21, it was the first time less than 100 cases were recorded in Delhi this year and only the second time since April 30, 2020. The last time there were less cases than Monday’s 45 was April 15, 2020, when only 17 cases had been recorded.