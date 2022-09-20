Delhi sees dengue spike with 101 cases in a week

Delhi is witnessing a major spurt in dengue cases with 101 cases being recorded in the last one week itself, data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revealed. Despite the rising numbers, however, the capital has not recorded any fatality so far this year due to the disease.

Of the 101 cases, 34 people acquired the infection from other states and 38 people could not be traced, MCD officials said.

The MCD report said that the infection tally has reached a total of 396 cases this year, till September 17, a significant increase when compared to last year where only 211 cases were reported till September 17.

A total of 152 cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported so far this month as compared to 75 in August and 26 in July. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November.

Doctors say that the symptoms are the same as seen in the past. “There has been no significant change in the symptoms of patients who have been admitted at AIIMS so far,” said Dr Niraj Nischal, assistant professor, department of medicine, AIIMS.

Dr Satish Koul, director, internal medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that around 10-12 patients were admitted last week. “The highest number of patients came last week. Now the numbers have reduced a bit,” said Dr Koul.

He added that there have not been any malaria cases at the hospital so far and some of the cases only came from the periphery areas, including Bhiwadi and Mahendragadh.

Meanwhile, the MCD said that it has taken strict action against mosquito breeding sites and 11,836 fines were imposed, worth Rs 26,34,502.

“MCD has increased anti-larval measures. The corporation is deploying various methods to contain breeding of mosquitoes and carried out a special checking drive for breeding of mosquitoes in all 12 zones. MCD also started proceedings for lodging a FIR against a PNSC construction site at IIT campus, Hauz Khas after heavy breeding of mosquitoes was found at their site,” said an MCD official.