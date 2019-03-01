Delhi sees coldest, longest winter in 7 years, no warmth on horizon

The capital’s winter season this year has been colder and more prolonged than the last seven years. As per IMD data, the average maximum temperature in February this year was the lowest since 2011 — at 21.9 degrees Celsius, against a normal of 23.9.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, and the minimum was 6.8 — six degrees below normal. IMD officials say the primary reason behind the continuing cold wave is the frequent western disturbances that affected Northwestern India in February.

“The city saw seven western disturbances through the month, which is unusual. By the second half of February, temperatures are usually around 25-26 degrees Celsius. However, on Wednesday, we saw the temperature dip to 20 degrees,” said an IMD official.

The official IMD forecast says another western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi for the coming three-four days. On Friday, the temperature is expected to be between 7 and 23 degrees Celsius.

“Thundershowers and a squall are expected Friday. Thundershowers and hail can be expected on Sunday. Light rain is again expected on Monday. The temperature till Wednesday is not expected to rise beyond 23 degrees Celsius,” said the official.