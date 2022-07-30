Delhi sees cleanest day of the year, air quality ‘satisfactory’

July 30, 2022 8:29:38 pm
On Saturday, Delhi’s air was the cleanest it has been all year with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 58.
With the rainfall this month, the AQI has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category for 24 out of 30 days of the month till Saturday. AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The average AQI in July this year was 87, better than the 110 recorded in 2021. July this year and July of 2020 have seen the cleanest air in the past six years. In 2020, July saw an average AQI of 83, only a little better than the average for the month this year.
Air quality in July this year fared better than the AQI in July 2019 and 2018. In 2019, the average AQI for the month was 134, while it was 103 in 2018. There were also fewer ‘satisfactory’ air quality days in 2021, 2019, 2018 and 2017.
Subscriber Only Stories
The cleaner air this month comes after a string of ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air quality days in June, when dust and little rainfall kept the AQI in the higher ranges. Monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 this year, bringing ‘satisfactory’ air quality days to the city from early July onwards. The Safdarjung weather observatory has recorded excess rainfall of 35% this July — 273.4 mm against a normal of 201.9 mm. The monsoon hit Delhi a little later last year, on July 13, while the onset date was earlier in 2020 on June 25.
There have been no ‘good’ air quality days so far this year in Delhi. As of July this year, the AQI has either remained in the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ categories, but has not deteriorated to reach the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Delhi sees cleanest day of the year, air quality ‘satisfactory’
Iran arrests another Swedish citizen on espionage charge
In Rajasthan, woman tied to tree, beaten; husband among 6 held
Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Gujarat: Video of Surat BJP leaders drinking alcohol ‘at a party’ goes viral
VC-Punjab health minister controversy: AAP leaders intruding on govt officials’ prerogatives a routine affair
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages and photos
Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College
Hockey player Navjot Kaur ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
CWG organisers flag India weightlifting team manager’s ‘rude’ behaviour, IOA issues warning
Rajasthan: 25,000 bovines infected by contagious lumpy skin disease, over 1,200 dead
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi: ‘Raja’ is now a ‘Vishwaguru’ in creating joblessness