Delhi sees a gradual decline in Covid deaths

While Delhi has been recording a consistent decline in the number of Covid cases and positivity rate for the past two weeks, the number of deaths has started dipping slowly over the past few days.

According to data from the government, in a period of nine days (January 26 to February 3), the city saw 256 Covid deaths. Of these, 70 were caused by the virus while the rest happened to test positive for the virus after being admitted to hospitals for another illness or had co-morbidities.

Between January 13 and February 3, the capital saw 691 Covid deaths – 152 from the infection, 530 were incidental or had co-morbid conditions such as kidney, liver and respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer. And nine deaths were from other causes (admitted to RTA/trauma/burn, etc).

Data shows a sustained decline in both primary and incidental Covid deaths after January 31.

“The Covid peak lasted till January 15, after which cases gradually began coming down. Now, we have passed that stage… and the positivity is below 2%. The trend of Covid deaths will continue as it always takes at least 7-15 days for deaths to come because there are still positive patients with serious infections…,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.

He added, “The peak might be gone but the virus is still here, and we have to learn to live with it. Closing markets and schools have not proved to be helpful.”

Further, as per data, the omicron variant has taken over delta in January – 79% of samples sent for genome sequencing was of omicron and 14% was delta.

Of 310 samples taken from patients who had died of Covid in Delhi for genome sequencing, 98 were analysed and it was found that 92% (90 samples) were detected with the Omicron variant. The delta variant was detected in one sample (1%), while the rest had other variants.

On vaccinations, data shows that 109% of the adult population in Delhi is vaccinated with one dose and 84% are fully vaccinated. Among teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years, 82% have got the first dose and about 39,000 children are vaccinated with second dose.

Data also shows that 95% of students at Delhi government schools and 73% at aided schools have got the first dose. However, only 63% children at private schools are vaccinated with one dose. Schools across the city open for classes IX to XII from Monday.