Delhi sees 1,298 new Covid cases

As many as 1,298 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the capital to 22,132. The city reported 33 more Covid-19 deaths, with 11 reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in Delhi has reached 556. There are 12,573 active cases in the capital, of which 7,461 are in home isolation and 2,819 are admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals. A total of 497 people have recovered/discharged/migrated in a day. The recovery rate in Delhi is about 42%, lower than the national average, which is around 48%.

The doubling rate is 12.8 days and Delhi’s test rate per million is 11,180, as compared to the national average of 2,838 tests per million. Delhi is third when it comes to Covid-19 cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In the last one week, Delhi has added over 2,000 beds in total and more than 600 beds with oxygen support for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. In a review meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the health department informed there are 6,476 hospital beds, at least 432 ICU beds, 342 ventilators beds and 3,233 oxygen-support beds in Covid hospitals. Recently, three more government hospitals have been earmarked with an additional 1,900 beds for Covid patients. A 450-bed hospital in Burari is expected to be operational by the second week of June.

