Delhi: Security increased outside mosques, DCPs on alert

Security has been increased outside the mosques in Delhi ahead of Friday namaz and DCPs in all 15 districts have been asked to make elaborate security arrangements, against the backdrop of recent protests against remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited the Central district on Friday morning to review the security arrangements at Jama Masjid, where a brief protest was seen last week.

On Thursday, Special CP (northern zone) Dependra Pathak held a meeting with all the DCPs regarding security arrangements. The protest by Congress workers against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the ED, recent protests against Nupur’s remarks about the Prophet, and the agitation against the Agnipath scheme in parts of the country were discussed.

“All DCPs have been asked to take precautionary measures, keeping in view the sensitivity of all the issues. Adequate police arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR and traffic have been suggested, especially in mixed population areas to handle the situation tactfully. There is a possibility that some people will try to create ruckus and it cannot be ruled out that even a minor incident may create communal tension between and affect the law and order situation,” a senior police officer said. DCPs have also been asked to deploy videographers to record any incident.

Last week, a brief protest was held at Jama Masjid that ended in around 15 minutes. DCP (central district) Shweta Chauhan had said, “About 1,500 people had gathered for Friday namaz of which 150 began protesting with placards later. The number then grew to 300. Police peacefully controlled the crowd in 10-15 minutes. Since the protest took place without permission, we will take action against some who were identified.”