Delhi: Security guard killed in factory fire

Workers said Kishor lived in the factory and was also in-charge of duties on the floor. His wife and children live in Kanpur.

A 45-year-old security guard died in a fire that broke out at a mask manufacturing factory in West Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday. Fire officials said it was caused by a short circuit.

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said the fire broke out on the third floor, where machines and raw material were kept. Three men — the victim, Jugal Kishor, and workers Aman Ansari (18) and Firoz Ansari (24) — were sleeping inside at the time.

Police have registered a case against the factory management under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with fire). Fire officials said the factory doesn’t have an NOC and isn’t authorised to run operations, adding that LPG cylinders were found inside.

Garg said, “We had to break the doors… We rescued the three men; one of them was unconscious and was rushed to DDU hospital. We completed rescue operations in less than an hour and the blaze was doused before it could spread to other floors.”

Kabir (28), who works at the factory, told The Indian Express, “I was nearby when the incident took place and I saw smoke billowing from the building. It hardly has any windows. Only 4-5 of us work there. Before the pandemic, we made khadi t-shirts and shirts at the factory. Now, we make khadi masks.”

Workers said Kishor lived in the factory and was also in-charge of duties on the floor. His wife and children live in Kanpur.