Delhi: Security guard arrested while trying to dispose of dead body

A 41-year-old security guard was arrested Saturday from southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area early morning by Delhi Police for trying to dispose of a man’s body who reportedly died Thursday night in a scuffle with him.

Following his death, Surmesh hid his body for two days in a parking lot’s basement. Saturday, Surmesh tried to shift the body from a cart to a rickshaw when head constable Vinod Kumar of the PCR department found his activities suspicious and found the body after searching the spot. A case was registered at Vasant Kunj police station.

DCP (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they received a call around 4:09am from Kumar. “The body was taken from Surmesh and he was arrested on the spot. The deceased hasn’t been identified yet. He has a tattoo on his left arm and there was a parking slip from IGI Airport. We are verifying the details,” Singh said.

Surmesh told police, Thursday night, an argument broke out between him and the deceased who came to the basement for parking. “Surmesh told us the deceased was drunk. During the fight, Surmesh thrashed the man and strangulated him and kept the body in the basement for nearly two days and was planning to dump it when police caught him,” said an officer.

Police called the crime team on the spot to inspect the body and the crime scene. The body has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.