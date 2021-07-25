Delhi: Security guard arrested while trying to dispose of man’s body

Head constable Vinod Kumar, from the PCR department, was in the area when he saw a man on a cycle rickshaw.

A 41-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly strangling a man and keeping his body in the basement of the building where he lived for nearly a day after the murder. Police caught the accused Saturday morning when he was carrying the body in a cycle-rickshaw to dispose it off.

The victim, Santosh Kumar Jha (25), lived near the accused’s house in Southwest Delhi. Police said the accused allegedly killed Santosh after a fight broke out between the two at his house. Santosh had allegedly been harassing the accused’s daughter for the last three years. A case has been registered.

Head constable Vinod Kumar, from the PCR department, was in the area when he saw a man on a cycle rickshaw. On checking the vehicle, he then discovered the body covered in a white cloth. DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they received a call around 4.09 am from HC Kumar. He said, “Kumar caught the accused and we sent our team to arrest him. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Initially, we could only find a parking slip on the body; we later identified the deceased as Santosh.”

From Bihar, Santosh lived with his wife in Delhi and worked as a driver at a courier company. The accused works for a security firm and lives with his wife and two children on the ground floor of an under-construction building, where he works as a security guard. Police said the two often fought because Santosh was allegedly stalking the accused’s daughter.