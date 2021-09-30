Delhi: Security guard arrested from Mehrauli for stabbing wife to death

A 40-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a fight in South Delhi’s Mehrauli extension area late on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Arjun, was drunk and stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife after she tried to stop him from drinking alcohol, said the police.

The police said the woman, Parwati (37), was stabbed multiple times on the road where the couple’s neighbours and other locals were present but nobody intervened and stopped the guard.

The woman collapsed on the road and the police were informed about the incident by 11.30 pm.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South) said, “We received information about the physical assault and rushed to the spot. The team found a blood-stained knife. The injured woman Parwati was shifted to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead. An enquiry was initiated and we found that Arjun had stabbed her.”

Arjun was apprehended on the same night and interrogated. He confessed to the crime, said the police.

Arjun hails from Nepal and worked as a guard in Mehrauli. The police said he has been booked for murder and locals are being questioned for further investigation.